Kentucky man uses flamethrower to clear snow from driveway

(WSVN) - A man in Kentucky has a unique way of clearing snow from the front of his home.

He was seen on video using a flamethrower to quickly clear the snow from a driveway near Louisville, Ky.

The man appeared nonchalant as he held the flamethrower in one hand and held a beer in the other.

In the video, the man wore a white bathrobe, a trapper hat, black socks and slippers — striking a resemblance to Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

