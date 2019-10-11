‘Jesus Shoes’ filled with holy water sell out within minutes of release

(WSVN) - If you ever wanted to walk on water, you may be out of luck.

According to Fox News, a limited-edition sneaker with holy water in the soles sold out within just minutes of being released. Each pair of shoes were priced at $3,000.

Less than two dozen pairs of the sneakers, which were designed by the creative arts company MSCHF, were created.

MSCHF told Fox News that the shoes were originally pairs of all-white Nike Air Max 97s that were redesigned. Nike is not affiliated with the redesigned shoe.

The shoe creators said the sneakers are injected with water sourced from the Jordan River with added coloring to enhance visibility.

The shoes also feature the bible verse Matthew 14:25, which references the passage about Jesus walking on water.

Other features of the shoe include frankincense-scented insoles, a crucifix threaded through the laces, and a red sole, which references the red shoes traditionally worn by past Popes.

For more information on the now sold out sneaker, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.