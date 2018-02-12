Indiana Little Caesars closed after mouse droppings found baked into pizza

INDIANAPOLIS (WSVN) — A Little Caesars in Indiana was forced to temporarily closed its doors after a couple found rodent droppings baked into their pizza.

Johnathan McNeil told Fox 59 that he and his girlfriend bought a pizza at the store when they noticed something was wrong.

“She looked at the pizza and realized there was like doo-doo looking stuff on the pizza,” said McNeil.

McNeil said he returned the pizza to the restaurant, hoping for an explanation.

“All of them were looking at my pizza dumbfounded as if they didn’t know what’s going on,” McNeil recalled. “I said, ‘That’s mouse doo-doo on the bottom of my pizza.’”

McNeil said he called police, who then suggested that he call the health department.

When the health inspector arrived, they conducted an emergency inspection and closed the restaurant. The restaurant was later allowed to reopen the next day after a follow up inspection.

But according to Fox 59, that location had been dealing with a mouse issue since August 2017. The Little Caesars had been cited four times since the summer for mice-related problems, but it had never closed.

Little Caesars released a statement in response to the incident that reads:

“Little Caesars takes great measures to ensure its products are high quality. We were notified of the situation at one of our independently owned and operated franchise locations. The store was immediately closed, thoroughly cleaned and the franchisee requested a health department reinspection. The store has reopened with approval from the health department.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.