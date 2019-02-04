Illegal immigrant with history of child sex abuse arrested during traffic stop

NEW CANEY, Texas (WSVN) — A Mexican national with a history of sex abuse on children has been arrested in Texas.

Authorities announced the arrest of Mejia Ramos on Jan. 30. According to police, Ramos initially gave the fake name of Jose Ramirez when he was pulled over during a traffic stop. However, an onsite fingerprint scan pulled up his true identity.

Investigators said Ramos had previously served six years for perjury in Los Angeles, six years for sexual assault of a child and two years for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14. He was served eight years for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Detectives said Ramos had been deported in 2013, but he was arrested in 2015 for DWI. According to the Houston Chronicle, he was deported again after his 2015 arrest.

“Mejia Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally,” Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden said in a Facebook post. “Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice.”

