Hospital dresses up newborns as Mr. Rogers for World Kindness Day

PITTSBURGH (WSVN) — It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

To celebrate World Kindness Day, and to honor the life of Pittsburgh-native Fred Rogers, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up their newborns as Mr. Rogers.

The infants were were snug in red cardigans and crocheted booties pay homage to the late icon and host of the children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood today at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital!” wrote the hospital on Instagram.

Rogers’ wife, Joanne Byrd, also paid a visit to the hospital, where staff members greeted her with their own rendition of Rogers’ theme song.

“Big thanks to Mrs. Rogers for stopping by!” wrote the hospital.

