(WSVN) - Hobby Lobby will be raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50, starting in January.

The company made the announcement Tuesday.

The pay raise will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Company officials said Hobby Lobby has raised its minimum wage twelve times over the last thirteen years.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green.

