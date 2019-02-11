Hero pit bull saves New York family from gas leak

TUCKAHOE, N.Y. (WSVN) — An 11-year-old pit bull is being credited with saving her family after she alerted them to a gas leak in their New York home.

According to Tuckahoe Police, officers received a call about a loose barking dog. As officers worked to return Sadie to her backyard, they noticed that Sadie had opened the sliding glass door and broke through the fence.

While they initially attributed Sadie’s behavior to her just being a bad girl, after walking the perimeter of the home, they smelled an odor of gas coming from an open basement window.

The fire department came out and eventually determined there was a gas leak coming from the basement.

“Did Sadie sense danger? Did she smell the gas in the house, and force her way outside to the street to draw attention?” police wrote on Facebook.

“Great work sniffing out danger and getting help! If we are ever in need of a K9, we will put you at the top of our list!” the department added.

According to WABC, Sadie’s owner, Serena Costello, said she knows her pet saved her life and the life of her 4-year-old daughter.

“She is a hero,” she said. “She is our hero. It’s just so out of character for her to do. She saved our lives.”

Costello also told the station that officers had to write up a summons for having an unleashed dog. However, upon discovering the gas leak, an officer took the summons and ripped it up.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.