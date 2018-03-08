Heartbroken man holds contest to give away unused engagement ring

(WSVN) - A “heartbroken” Virginia man is looking to give away a free engagement ring, but there’s a catch – he will only give the ring to a person who can prove they’re madly in love with their significant other.

According to Fox 5, Steven Crocker decided to offer up his ring after his girlfriend broke up with him, one month before his planned proposal.

Crocker tried selling the ring a couple of times before deciding it wasn’t about the money for him.

In a Facebook post, Crocker wrote, ““I don’t want to give it away to just anyone. I want to give it to a guy or girl who is so in love with their significant other and wants to take the next step but cannot afford a ring. I don’t think that anyone on MY friends list falls in that category, but someone out there does, which is why sharing this post is very much appreciated. I’ll send it anywhere in the US where someone is head-over-heels.”

The $1,700 ring is made of 14K gold and a 1/2 carat stone. “It’s not the fanciest ring in the world, but it can potentially make someone very happy for the rest of their life,” said Crocker.

Any couple interested on taking Crocker up on his offer can e-mail him a video at stevenmcrocker46@gmail.com, explaining why he or she is deserving of the ring.

After all entries are in, Crocker said he will get together with his friends to pick “the one.”

