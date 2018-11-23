Healthcare company founder gives $20 million to employees

PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) — The founder and former CEO of a healthcare company kicked off the holidays with his employees and gave them a $20 million gift.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bayada founder Mark Baiada announced during a gratitude lunch that he would be dividing $20 million between all of the company’s employees.

“I wanted to show some gratitude to everybody for all the hard work you’ve done taking care of our clients,” he said according to KWY.

Bayada is a $1.5 billion company with 32,000 employees. The money will be divided amongst the employees based on seniority.

For example, a tenured physical therapist and a veteran nurse can receive checks as much as $8,500 and $7,000, respectively. Executives will receive even more.

Bayada is being converted into a nonprofit organization in early 2019, which is why Baiada decided to give away the money now.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.