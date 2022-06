(WSVN) - Sunday marks the day you show your pops some love and appreciation!

Happy Father’s day to all the dad’s out there and those who represent a father figure in someone’s life.

Enjoy the very special day by whipping something up in the kitchen for your father, or gifting him a card.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.