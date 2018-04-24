Guests arrive for first state dinner at White House under Trump administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guests are arriving for the White House state dinner honoring the French president.

It’s the first state dinner of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Among those who have already arrived are Vice President Mike Pence, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Apple CEO Tim Cook and two Winter Olympians who flashed medals on their way into the pre-dinner reception Tuesday.

The 94-year-old Kissinger caused a little scare when he stumbled while walking past the media.

Several Cabinet secretaries have also arrived, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to become Trump’s new secretary of state.

