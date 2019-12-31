Greyhound program offers free bus tickets to runaway kids

(WSVN) - Greyhound is offering runaway kids a free bus ticket home as part of its partnership with the National Runaway Safeline.

The Home Free program has helped about 400 kids and teenagers get a free bus ride back home each year, according to Greyhound.

To be eligible, the person must be between the ages of 12 and 21 years old, call the NRS helpline at 1-800-RUNAWAY, be named on a runaway report and be willing to return to their family or legal guardian.

The program can be used two times by the same person, and it also gives a free bus ticket to the parent or guardian if the runaway child is under 15 years old.

Home Free was established in 1987 with the goal of helping runaway, homeless and exploited kids return home.

“In 2017, 313 youth received Home Free bus tickets, including 19 youth who identified labor or sex trafficking as a factor contributing to their need for transpiration assistance,” the National Runaway Safeline wrote.

