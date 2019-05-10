Girl with special needs bitten by student on school bus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSVN) — A girl with special needs was left in tears after she was bitten multiple times by another student on the school bus.

According to WBAY, 10-year-old Lillian Waldron goes to Langlade Elementary School in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Her mother said she’s developmentally delayed, has the mannerisms of a 2-year-old and she can’t speak.

Lillian’s parents said one day, when she got off her all-special needs school bus, she was crying and holding her arm. Her mother wanted to console her and started to give her a bath.

“She loves baths and that’s soothing to her, so I brought her home, and I was getting her ready for the bath and I took her sweatshirt off and that’s when I noticed the major bruising on her upper arm,” said Lynn Waldron-Moehle, Lillian’s mom.

Lillian’s parents later discovered that she had been bitten multiple times by another student. However, they believe the bus driver should have intervened.

“The seat was right behind the bus driver and he couldn’t hear anything going on or see anything? Come on,” said Chad Waldron, Lillian’s Dad.

“She can’t tell them to stop, she couldn’t get away because she’s in a five-point harness car seat. She just had to sit there and take it and the bus driver wasn’t stopping,” Waldron-Moehle said.

Waldron-Moehle said the principal was able to watch the surveillance video of the incident.

“He said it was gruesome and horrifying to look at, and that the girl was brutally biting my daughter’s arm,” Lynn told WBAY.

In a statement, school district Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld said, “Several administrators and myself immediately reached out to the family and met with them to address their concerns and provide supports to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of our student.”

The family said the girl who bit Lillian no longer goes to the school, and she is now taken to the school alone in a van with adult supervision.

