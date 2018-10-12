Georgia sheriff: mother accidentally smothers baby during fatal meth overdose

ACWORTH, Ga. (WSVN) — A woman in Georgia accidentally smothered her 8-month-old baby after she died from a methamphetamine overdose, authorities said.

Officers discovered the bodies of 31-year-old Holly Whitley and her 8-month-old son, Alex Fuentes, in her home back in July, after a family member requested a welfare check.

Investigators said neither Whitley nor the baby had any obvious injuries. Whitley’s 2-year-old daughter was found unharmed in the home and is now with family members.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, autopsy and toxicology reports determined Whitley died from methamphetamine toxicity, while her baby’s manner of death was mechanical asphyxia.

“In layman’s terms, Ms. Whitley died from a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her system. Her body came to rest on top of her infant, which caused the child to smother, leading to his death,” said Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesman Jay Baker.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for funeral costs.

