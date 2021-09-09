STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WSVN) — Authorities said an illegal growing operation in Michigan was uncovered when a garbage truck crashed into a building.

According to WXYZ, the truck was traveling down the road in Sterling Heights early Wednesday morning when a car ran a red light while making a turn. Police said the truck swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the car, but the two vehicles still collided, and the truck ended crashing into a building.

The wall that was knocked down after the crash unveiled an illegal grow operation taking place inside the building.

Investigators told WXYZ that there were about 60 marijuana plants inside the building.

Mike Palmieri owns the business next door and said he could smell the marijuana.

“We knew something was up next door, but we were neighbors that kept to ourselves. But when the whoppers were not cooking, you could smell them,” he said.

Authorities said the building is being rented by two people. Police are investigating the case.

