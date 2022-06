Freshpet dog food recalled one of their products over possible salmonella contamination.

The affected product is the Fresh from the Kitchen Cooked Chicken.

It was sold at Walmart and Target stores across 11 states.

It has a sell-by date of October 29, 2022.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

