BAYAMON, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — Florida Power and Lights crews flew to Puerto Rico to help parts of the island still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

Crews worked to restore electricity in Bayamón, a city near San Juan. They said they will remain in the U.S. territory for as long as they’re needed.

"Getting the lights back on in Puerto Rico is personal." For Frank, his role in restoring power will impact the lives of many of his friends and family on the island. @AEEONLINE @Edison_Electric @USACEHQ @femaregion2 #OneTeamOneMission #PoweringPR pic.twitter.com/7aq160mFSL — FPL (@insideFPL) January 15, 2018

Thousands of residents have been left in the dark for months since the devastating Category 4 storm roared through last September.

A full restoration of power isn’t expected until May.

