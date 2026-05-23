WASHINGTON (WSVN) – An assistant of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has accused a former Miami Beach mayor of sexual assault.

Sarah Kellen, the personal assistant of Epstein, testified to the House Oversight Committee that she was sexually assaulted by former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine.

Levine has yet to comment on the accusations.

She also named two other high profile individuals in her testimony, celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai and fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

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