(WSVN) - The National Traffic Safety Administration said it will examine select Ford models after drivers experienced technical difficulties.

Ford’s 2021 Bronco SUVs will be inspected after consumers reported losing power at highway speeds.

An engine problem is to blame for this mishap, said the car company.

There have been no injuries or crashes due to the engine issue.

Ford already had 45 recalls so far this year making it the most of any automaker.

