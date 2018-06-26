Flyers placed on law enforcement windshields in Houston laced with fentanyl

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Deputies in Texas are warning the public after several flyers placed on windshields were laced with a dangerous opioid.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the flyers were put on the windshields of several law enforcement vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

One sergeant needed medical treatment after touching one of the flyers. It turned out the papers tested positive for Fentanyl.

Deputies warned the public to not touch the papers if they see them on their windshields, and urged people to call authorities immediately.

URGENT: Flyers placed on the windshields of some #HCSO vehicles this afternoon at 601 Lockwood have tested positive for the opiod Fentanyl. One sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment. Call authorities if you see these flyers and DO NOT TOUCH. #hounews #lesm pic.twitter.com/1mp03U8OGn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018

