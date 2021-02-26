Firefighters respond to massive fire in Compton

COMPTON, Ca. (WSVN) — Firefighters have responded to a massive fire in Compton, California.

Rescue crews surrounded the area shortly after 5 a.m., Friday.

Aerial footage showed several buildings engulfed in flames in a mostly industrial area.

As of 9:15 a.m., no evacuations have been ordered for apartment buildings in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

