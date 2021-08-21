(WSVN) - A teenage girl who went missing from Tennessee and had been spotted as far south as Florida has been found safe, authorities said.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 17-year-old Autumn Turner on Saturday.

Investigators said she had been last seen in St. Augustine with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy.

Turner was wearing a black T-shirt, dark-colored pants, and wearing a light-colored backpack. She also has butterfly tattoos on her ankle.

Flournoy was wearing a black baseball cap, dark-colored T-shirt and red basketball shorts.

Sunday evening, officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed the teen has been safely located.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.