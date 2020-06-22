FDA warns public about 9 hand sanitizers potentially contaminated with dangerous substance

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that may be contaminated.

The FDA is advising the public to avoid hand sanitizer created by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, due to the potential presence of methanol, or wood alcohol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

FDA advises consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem due to the potential presence of methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested: https://t.co/IO4MoLDuSW pic.twitter.com/qjvE8LssPE — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020

The products included in the advisory are as follows:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said.

The FDA said methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Officials said that while anyone who puts methanol on their hands is at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

The FDA said they contacted Eskbiochem to recommend the company remove its hand sanitizer from the market due to the risk on June 17. However, they said the company has not taken any action.

The FDA is now recommending that people who have the hand sanitizers dispose to of them in hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

For more information, click here.

