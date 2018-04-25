Father turns son into police after teen brags about breaking into hundreds of cars

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Houston man turned his own son into police after he found out he was behind hundreds of car burglaries.

T. Daniel told KTRK he was on a FaceTime call with his 18-year-old son Christian Daniel when he showed off a firearm, which court documents say he stole from a police cruiser.

Daniel also said his son bragged about burglarizing over 250 cars. Upon hearing this, Daniel felt that it was his duty to turn his son in to police, and that it would be better for him on the long run.

“He said, ‘Dad, I got something to show you,'” Daniel said. “He pulled out the bag and showed me and it was a Glock. I said, ‘What are you doing with it? You’re not supposed to have no gun.’

Daniel said it appeared that the bag had a police badge on the side of it, and that’s when he said he knew.

“I was like wait a minute, is that a badge on the side of it?” Daniel said. “It looked like a badge to me on the side of the bag.”

“The other thing, then he was bragging, boastful about saying he broke into 250 cars this week. I came up and that’s when I just said it was enough. Enough is enough, I’m sorry,” Daniel said. “I just had to stop him, I had to stop my own son, but it was for his own safety. I love him, but he’s just — he’s not what I raised, I don’t know what he’s doing.”

Daniel said he wanted to keep his son from going down the wrong path. “Do what I have to do as a father to turn him in, get him off the streets for right now,” he said. “He needs to sit down a little bit and figure out what direction he wants to go. Because he was basically going down a road of self-destruction.”

Daniel also said he wanted to make sure his son was raised the way his own father raised him.

Christian Daniel has since been charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

