Father, soon-to-be stepfather pose with daughter before dance

HUBBARD, Texas (WSVN) – Photos of a little girl posing with her father and soon-to-be-stepfather are going viral due to the heartfelt message about family.

Dylan Lenox recently shared photos, showing him, his soon-to-be stepdaughter Willow and her biological father, David Lewis, all posing before a father-daughter dance.

The photos were taken by Lenox’s fiance and Willow’s mother, Sarah.

“No we are not a same sex couple, but we do share a daughter,” Lenox wrote on Facebook. “David is Sarah’s ex husband and I am the Fiancé. We have molded ourselves into one unique family, [if] only for the sake of our children to know the power of love.”

“Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend,” Lenox added.

Lenox said the two work to make sure Willow is loved, and that being a blended family is not as difficult as it may seem.

“When we care more about our children (on both sides of the party) than the way society has taught us to be towards (ex’s/baby mommas/daddy’s) then walls will fall, life will be free of hatred and remorse, and our children will conquer the foolish “norms” that media has shoved in our faces,” Lenox wrote.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.