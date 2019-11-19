Family says dog euthanized after being crushed by FedEx package

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A Los Angeles family said they had to euthanize their beloved dog after she was severely injured by a FedEx package.

Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin told KCBS that their beloved Yorkshire Terrier Cooper was in the family’s backyard when a FedEx delivery driver tossed a large package over the fence, and it landed on their pet.

“I immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood,” Galin told the station.

The family took Cooper to the vet where the doctor determined she had suffered serious injuries to her lungs and liver. The family ultimately made the decision to have Cooper euthanized.

FedEx released a statement to KCBS saying they would investigate the incident.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident,” FedEx said. “We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action.”

However, the family said that’s not enough, and they want FedEx to implement a policy change prohibiting drivers from throwing packages.

