Family, pets arrive in South Florida from Bahamas after losing home during Hurricane Dorian

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and their pets have arrived in South Florida in an airplane after they lost their home in Hurricane Dorian’s wrath.

A plane filled with essential supplies and a generous family took off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Thursday.

Normally, the plane — a Beechcraft King Air 100 — is fitted with nine seats and a couple of tables. However, on the flight to Freeport, Bahamas, the seats and tables were cleared to fit the supplies.

Once the plane arrived at the Grand Bahama International Airport, the crew was told to leave by sunset. The airport looked like a ghost town except for a couple of planes that had landed to drop off supplies.

A hanger that was ripped up from the strength of Hurricane Dorian’s winds could be seen in the distance while crews unloaded the supplies.

At least three planes — or pieces of planes — were damaged, left behind and could be seen in the hanger area of the airport. A shipping container was also ripped apart.

Crumbled concrete could be seen laying on the ground, which shows how strong and powerful the winds were that swept through the area.

Once the 7News crew returned to the airplane, Dora Foote, one of the organizers of the trip, said that the Pyfrom family — consisting of Catherine, Tara and 6-year-old Hazel — and their four dogs — Nutmeg, Ginger, Pearl and Sky — would be joining them on the flight back home.

The family said they survived 19 feet of water in their Freeport home and rode out the storm’s water and wind in the attic. Hazel, the family’s 6-year-old daughter, slept in a plastic packing container with her stuffed animal, Elie.

They posted an image to Facebook with a caption that read, “Help.” They were rescued a day later.

“Got into the attic and stayed there for 24 hours,” Catherine Pyfrom said. “We didn’t think we were going to make it, honestly. I made a final video for my family on the floating camera in case they found it.”

Rob Kornahrens helped organize the trip with the help of non-profits like Hope 4 Hope Town, Mission Resolve and Samaritan’s Purse. The supplies on board the aircraft are for the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, a center for neglected boys and girls.

“They’re all coming together and all trying to do the best we can,” Kornahrens said.

The Foote family, Kornahrens and others own the plane and often travel to the Bahamas for vacations.

The Pyfrom family said they will be staying in a home that they have in Plantation and are looking forward to a shower and a hot meal.

