MIAMI (WSVN) - The families of four men who were shot down by Cuban forces during a humanitarian mission from Brothers to the Rescue in 1996 were optimistic that justice will prevail after the Trump administration announced the indictment of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro.

After waiting for action and mourning for the past 30 years, the families of four men — three U.S. citizens and a legal U.S. resident — told 7News they believe justice will finally come for their loved ones.

“The lives of these four innocent people is finally recognized,” said Miriam de la Peña, the mother of Mario de la Peña, one of the four victims. “It’s a big load off my back.”

Emotions ran high for the victims’ loved ones as they gathered at the Freedom Tower for the announcement by the Department of Justice on Wednesday.

While the announcement was merely to unseal the indictment against the former Cuban leader, the victims’ loved ones said it was a critical first step in holding the ones responsible for their deaths responsible.

“A piece of justice has happened. Not total, but it is some justice,” said Mirta Méndez, the sister of Carlos Costa, one of the four victims.

“[My father] stood for a free Cuba; that was his most important thing. That’s all he cared about and he was just, you know, basically trying to help rafters, that’s all he did. He barely went with Brothers to the Rescue, and this was only the second time he flew with them,” said Marlene Alejandre-Triana, the daughter of Armando Alejandre, one of the four victims.

Alejandre, de la Peña, Costa and the fourth victim, Pablo Morales, were part of a humanitarian mission to search for floating rafts from Cubans who were attempting to flee from Cuba’s communist regime.

Their surviving loved ones told 7News that their noble mission was equally inspiring and tragic for being killed while trying to help others.

“I’m very proud of my son. When he said he wanted to help – he loved flying and flying and saving lives, it was a duo that really excited him. So it’s been very painful, but I know that he was doing the right thing,” said Miriam.

At the same time, hundreds of Cuban Americans and members of South Florida’s exile community waved Cuban flags and chanted freedom around the Freedom Tower, sharing their own hope that the victims’ families will get justice.

“Today, the Cuban people are finally getting their justice; they’re gonna bring [Castro] over and and try him as the murderer he is,” said a woman.

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