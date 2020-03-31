Empire State Building lit up with red, white lights to honor emergency workers

NEW YORK (WSVN) — The Empire State Building was lit up to honor the emergency workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The building’s signature white lights were replaced with red lights and a white and red siren light to honor all those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Video of the moment was captured by Adrian Kubicki, Monday evening.

At 9 p.m., there was also a music-to-light show synced to New York’s iconic theme song, “Empire State of Mind” by Alicia Keys.

According to a tweet from the account for the building, the building will replace the traditional white lights with the “heartbeat of America,” throughout the pandemic.

[2/2] At 9PM, NYC’s theme song will play in our lights with our @iheartradio @aliciakeys #EmpireStateofMind music-to-light show, with the song playing simultaneously on @z100Newyork’s @ElvisduranShow. — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 30, 2020

