Empire State Building lit up with red, white lights to honor emergency workers

NEW YORK (WSVN) — The Empire State Building was lit up to honor the emergency workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
The building’s signature white lights were replaced with red lights and a white and red siren light to honor all those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Video of the moment was captured by Adrian Kubicki, Monday evening.
At 9 p.m., there was also a music-to-light show synced to New York’s iconic theme song, “Empire State of Mind” by Alicia Keys.
According to a tweet from the account for the building, the building will replace the traditional white lights with the “heartbeat of America,” throughout the pandemic.
