Elementary students create 3D crosswalk to encourage drivers to slow down

MEDFORD, Mass. (WSVN) — Two Massachusetts students have designed a new crosswalk that is making drivers do a double take.

According to WBZ, the crosswalk was the brainchild of elementary school students Isa and her friend Eric.

The crosswalk is designed so that when approached from an angle, it appears to be popping up out of the surface, leading drivers to slowdown and be more aware of pedestrians.

“When you’re walking across, you can tell it’s painted, but what we hope is, when you’re driving down, you’ll see it as 3D, three dimensional. So it looks real,” she told WBZ.

The pair came up with the idea after Eric’s brother had a close call with a car.

“We were thinking of a way we could do something to help make the street safer,” Isa said.

The city plans to add more 3D crosswalks to other elementary schools in the area this summer.

