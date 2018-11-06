Duncan Hines recalls 4 cake mixes due to salmonella concerns

(WSVN) - Duncan Hines has recalled four cake mixes due to the concern that they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that the company’s Classic White, Classic Yellow, Classic Butter Golden and Signature Confetti flavors are being recalled after a sample of one of the mixes tested positive for salmonella.

The boxes were distributed nationwide and to some international exporters. All the boxes have best by dates between March 7, 2019 and March 13, 2019

Officials said the sample may be linked to an outbreak being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA, several people who have gotten sick reported eating the cake mix.

