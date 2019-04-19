Duke Lemur Center announces birth of Marie, granddaughter of ‘Zoboomafoo’ actor

DURHAM, N.C. (WSVN) — The Duke Lemur Center in North Carolina is celebrating the birth of a lemur with celebrity ties.

The center announced the birth of little Marie, a critically endangered Coquerel’s sifaka lemur.

According to the center, Marie is the granddaughter of Jovian, the lemur who portrayed the titular character Zoboomafoo in the children’s nature television show “Zoboomafoo.”

Jovian died in 2014 at the age of 20.

“Marie’s birth strengthens the genetic safety net we’re building at the Duke Lemur Center to protect this critically endangered species from extinction,” said Executive Director Greg Dye.

The center says that Marie’s parents, Gertrude and Remus, are both doing a good job.

“Any first-time mom or dad knows how stressful figuring out how to be a good parent can be,” Dye said. “To see these two first-time parents be so successful is a huge tribute to them and to the DLC’s amazing staff.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.