(WSVN) - A Washington state trooper made an odd traffic stop this week.

Trooper John Bryant pulled over a U-Haul truck that had an SUV crammed in the back of it using a packing strap. Bryant shared photos of the unusual transportation method on Twitter.

“I suppose it’s moving season,” said Trooper Bryant.

The pictures were taken on Monday by Okanagan Trooper Cunningham on State Route 97 just south of Pateros, Washington.

According to KXLY, the driver was fined $139.

The Bellingham Herald reported that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and the U-Haul truck was “long overdue”.

