Doctor removes more than half of 10-pound tumor from Bahamian man’s face

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida visitor is extremely grateful after he underwent a successful surgery at no cost to remove more than half of a large tumor on his face.

For most of his life, 46-year-old Jacob Beneby suffered from a painful 10-pound tumor on his face. The swelling from the tumor was so pronounced, eating and speaking were a challenge.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I said, ‘Whoa, amazing, God is good.'”

After doctors in the Bahamas did all they could for him, his cousin reached out to Dr. Roland Hernandez of Broward Health Medical Center hoping he could help. Hernandez agreed to help out Beneby at no cost to him.

“One of my cousins, he said to me, ‘I’m tired of seeing you like this,'” Beneby said. “‘I’m going to see if I could get some help for you.'”

Hernandez studied Beneby’s condition for nearly a year before he decided it will take a series of surgeries to remove the swelling and stop the tumor from growing again.

“You don’t have a lower jaw,” Hernandez said to Beneby. “When it comes to eating, we’re going to be doing soft foods. Swallowing will be difficult.”

“He recovered beautifully,” Hernandez said. “We have had no complications, no setbacks. We’re all very excited.”

With the positive prognosis following his latest check-up, Beneby looks forward to returning to the Bahamas next week to reunite with his family.

“I can’t wait to go back home to see my family,” he said.

Beneby said he is extremely grateful to Hernandez, his staff and everyone at the hospital who donated their services.

