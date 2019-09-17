Disturbance in the Atlantic has high chance of becoming a tropical depression

(WSVN) - Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a high probability of forming over the next day.

The National Hurricane Center has given the disturbance a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression as it moves northwest.

By Tuesday morning, the area of low pressure had become better organized around 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, NHC forecasters said.

While a forecast track has yet to be issued since the storm has not developed, spaghetti models indicate it could eventually turn northward.

NHC is also on top of Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic, which may pose a threat to Bermuda. It’s currently a category 2 storm with 100 mile per hour winds, as of the 8 a.m. intermediate advisory.

