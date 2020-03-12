Disneyland in California to close beginning Saturday amid COVID-19 concerns

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WSVN) — Disneyland Resort in California has announced it will be closing amid concerns of the new coronavirus.

The park announced in a statement that despite no reported cases of the virus at the park, they will be closing beginning Saturday morning through the end of the month.

“The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16, to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open,” the resort added.

Disney said cast members will continue to get paid during this time, and they will work with guests who want to change or cancel their visit, and provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.