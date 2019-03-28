Disney to ban smoking at theme parks

(WSVN) - Disney has announced that smoking areas at its theme parks will be eliminated.

The park said the smoking ban will go into effect on May 1 at Walt Disney World, Disney Land, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California.

Those who want to smoke will only be able to do so outside the park’s entrances, as well as Disney Springs in Florida.

Here are a few tips to help ensure a smooth arrival during your next visit to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort or @Disneyland Resort: https://t.co/cWfDi5RtBO pic.twitter.com/WDXBJohysY — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 28, 2019

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.