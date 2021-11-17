(WSVN) - Starting in the new year, Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to their Know Before You Go page, Disney requires all vaccine-eligible guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For cruises on or after Jan. 13, this will also include guests ages 5 and up.

Guests who are not eligible for the vaccine must show proof of a negative COVID test taken between 72 and 24 hours of their sail date. The cruise line will only accept NAAT tests, a rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigent tests are not accepted.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority,” the cruise line said in a statement. “Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.”

Disney said that guests between the ages of 5 and 11 can complete the testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings before Jan. 13.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.