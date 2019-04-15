Deadline to file 2018 tax returns arrives

(WSVN) - The deadline day to file your tax returns for 2018 has arrived.

Some post offices will typically stay open after the usual 5 p.m. closing time to help meet today’s deadline.

Taxpayers are advised to visit usps.com to check for participating locations.

If you’re unable to get everything in order before midnight tonight, the Internal Revenue Service recommends filing for an extension.

Using this method will prevent you from paying late penalties, but it won’t provide more time to pay money that is owed.

According to the IRS, $2,833 is the average refund so far this year.

