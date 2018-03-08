Curious penguins find research camera, take ‘selfie’ video

(WSVN) - Talk about a “cool” photo op!

Two emperor penguins in Antarctica stumbled across a camera left in the ice Wednesday night by expeditioner Eddie Gault.

The curious birds flipped it over to face skyward and stared into the camera, taking a “selfie” video in the process.

#Penguin #selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica! Curious Emperors have been captured on film at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by expeditioner 📷 Eddie Gault pic.twitter.com/MYle5Fshc7 — Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) March 8, 2018

The Australian Antarctic Division posted the 38-second clip to their Twitter page on Thursday, where it has already gotten over 177,000 views.

The video was captured at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson Research Station.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.