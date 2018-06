(WSVN) — A curious cockatoo interrupted a traffic camera on a Queensland motorway in Australia.

The white bird can be seen playfully poking around the lens.

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads posted the clip on Facebook, which has gone viral with more than 2 million views so far.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.