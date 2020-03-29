Cruise ship with 4 deaths, 2 COVID-19 cases granted access to Panama Canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruise ship off the coast of Panama with multiple cases of COVID-19 on it has been allowed access to the Panama Canal after originally being denied and, if approved, is set to sail for Port Everglades, causing concern among Broward County leaders.

The Panama Canal authority allowed the MS Zaandam, a Holland America ship, to go through the canal Saturday night after reaching authorization from the Panama Ministry of Health.

A Holland America statement read, “We are aware of reported permission for both Zaandam and Rotterdam to transit the Panama Canal in the near future. We greatly appreciate this consideration in the humanitarian interest of our guests and crew. This remains a dynamic situation, and we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to finalize details.”

However, as of Sunday afternoon, the ship was still anchored off the coast of Panama.

Over the weekend, officials in Panama said they are working to expedite the Zaandam passing through the waterway, once the country’s Ministry of Health gives the green light, but there is no word on when that will happen.

7News previously reported that four people aboard the Zaandam have died and two others have tested positive for the virus since the ship left Buenos Aires on March 7.

In addition, almost 150 passengers are currently sick with flu-like symptoms.

Healthy passengers were transferred to a sister Holland America ship on Saturday. Cellphone video captured passengers boarding the MS Rotterdam.

Holland America officials said the ship is scheduled to pass through the Panama Canal and eventually dock in Port Everglades.

However, that approval has not been finalized. A spokesperson for Holland America wrote in a statement, “Holland America Line has not yet received official approval to transit the Panama Canal, nor to enter Port Everglades. Should Holland America receive approval to transit the Panama Canal, it would take about three days for the ship to reach South Florida.”

Officials in South Florida are not exactly rolling out the read carpet. On Sunday, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis released a statement saying he doesn’t want the ship docking in Port Everglades, and federal authorities should find a safer location.

The statement reads in part, “I have been provided no information regarding any plans on how all the sick people on the ship will be handled, particularly when we are amid on our health crisis here with thousands of people already testing positive for the deadly and contagious COVID-19 virus in the Tri-County area.”

Trantalis went on to say, “I personally would prefer the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security find ​a better plan than to bring the Zaandam to a community already experiencing a rapid increasing spread of COVID-19. Our healthcare system could be extremely burdened by the time the ship arrives.”

