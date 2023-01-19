(WSVN) - A dog owner in California is relieved after firefighters rescued their one-year-old Australian Shepard, Seamus, from a storm drain.

According to officials, Seamus was swept away in a storm drain after straying away from his owner while on a walk. Before his dog mom could grab him, he was swept away into an adjacent flood control basin and began floating away in fast moving waters.

Crews were dispatched to the area to assist in the search for Seamus. While canvassing the area, crews were flagged down by an employee at a RV facility nearby.

“The employee had heard a dog barking in the nearby channel & witnessed the dog floating down the channel. He followed Seamus and observed the dog had found a way out of the water into an access tube nearby. Firefighters were flagged down & found Seamus in the tube staring back at them,” San Bernardino Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. “He traveled nearly a mile from when he entered the storm drain. He miraculously made it out of the fast moving water & was stuck at the bottom of the tube.”

Firefighters quickly made access to the dog, bringing him up the ladder to safety. Crews assessed the dog and he appeared to be uninjured & in good spirits.

Seamus was equipped with a tag that had a phone number and address. Crews were able to make contact with the dogs family and reunite them back together.

