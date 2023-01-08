PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The crew of a Celebrity ship rescued a group of migrants at sea while in the middle of a West Caribbean cruise.

A 7News viewer on board the Celebrity Beyond shared cellphone video of the migrants’ small vessel before they were rescued, Saturday afternoon.

U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed they received a notification from the cruise ship that they picked up four people.

Authorities could not confirm the migrants’ nationality, but the group told people on the ship they had left Cuba and had been lost at sea for 10 days.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with the ship to take the migrants into custody before it returns to Port Everglades on Sunday.

