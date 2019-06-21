Court rules that man must split $30 million winning lottery ticket with ex-wife

PONTIAC, Mich. (WSVN) — A Michigan man going through a divorce has been ordered to share his winning lottery ticket with his ex-wife.

According to the Associated Press, Rich Zelasko had been separated from his wife, Mary Beth Zelasko, for two years when he won a $30 million lottery ticket in 2013.

The couple’s divorce wasn’t finalized until 2018.

In a court filing, an attorney for Rich Zelasko said, “Rich was lucky, but it was his luck, not Mary’s, that produced the lottery proceeds.”

However, John Mills, an arbitrator who was handling the couple’s divorce, ruled that the lottery ticket was marital property. The Associated Press also reported that the couple agreed to have Mills make certain decisions during the divorce.

An appeals court upheld the arbitrator’s decision and found no errors.

