Costco raising minimum wage to $14 for all hourly workers

(WSVN) - Costco is raising its minimum wage and giving raises to all hourly workers beginning next week.

The wholesale giant is increasing its pay to $14 per hour, nearly double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

The change will be effective starting June 11, and will boost wages for 130,000 employees.

Company executives said last year’s tax overhaul means they can use some of the savings to pass on to its workers.

