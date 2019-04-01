Construction crane falls onto cruise ship in Bahamas

A crane from a construction site has fallen onto a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

The crane fell onto Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise ship, which sails out of PortMiami.

The ship was docked in Freeport, Bahamas on Monday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the crash where metal pieces could be seen resting on the side of the ship.

Royal Caribbean Cruises released the following statement:

As of 1:45 pm EDT, we are accounting for the whereabouts of all site personnel and working with local authorities to determine if there have been any injuries. We are aware of damage to the dock structure and to construction cranes. We are assessing damage to the ship.

No passengers were said to be on the ship at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crane falling is unknown.

