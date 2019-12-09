Christmas 2019: last day to ship schedules

(WSVN) - As Christmas fast approaches, major shipping services like UPS and FedEx want to make sure your packages get to its destination on time. Here’s an estimated “last day to ship” schedule for domestic shipping to arrive by Christmas.

UPS

UPS Ground: Dec. 13

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

FedEx

FedEx Ground: Dec. 16

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day: Dec. 20

FedEx Standard/Priority/First Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25

USPS

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14

First-Class Mail: Dec. 20

Priority Mail: Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

—

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.