Chips Ahoy maker issues voluntary recall for chewy cookies due to ‘unexpected solidified ingredient in product’

If you are a fan of chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies, you may want to be careful, the company has ordered a voluntary recall on the product.

Mondelez Global has issued a voluntary recall of 13 oz. Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced April 13, 2019 a voluntary recall in the United States, of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. due to the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Click below for full list of affected product. https://t.co/x6y5o65Kjg — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) April 14, 2019

“This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received,” the company said in a statement.

Mondelez said the cookies were distributed to retailers nationwide.

No other product is included in the recall.

Mondelez said those with the product can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.

