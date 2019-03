(WSVN) - Chili’s is once again celebrating its 3/13 birthday with discounted margaritas.

Customers who visit the restaurant on Wednesday will be able to order Presidente margaritas for just $3.13.

Wrapping paper: check. Super mysterious items under the wrapping paper: check. Get ready, 3/13 is coming… pic.twitter.com/obdsdi825p — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 10, 2019

A Chili’s top shelf margarita typically costs around $7, which means you’re technically getting two for one.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.